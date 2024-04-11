Construction of Gordon Murray Group's new headquarters in Highams Park, U.K., has been completed and production of the first T.50 supercars at the site is now taking place.

T.50 production has been running since early last year, though previously at a much smaller site at nearby Dunsfold Park. By moving production to the new headquarters, the old site can now be repurposed for production of carbon-fiber monocoques.

The move to the new headquarters has also resulted in significant manufacturing efficiencies, as various functions like logistics, parts supply, and testing is now consolidated, according to Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA).

GMA is the automotive arm of Gordon Murray Group which also includes the Gordon Murray Design and Gordon Murray Technology divisions. GMA is the maker of the T.50 and T.33 V-12 supercars, and is also in the process of developing its first electric vehicles.

GMA T.50 production

In addition to the production area, the Gordon Murray Group headquarters also includes a heritage collection for vehicles not only from GMA but also of company founder Gordon Murray. The site also contains a small stretch of road used for final validation and pre-delivery checks of GMA cars. Customers will also have the option to take delivery of their cars at the site.

After the completion of 100 examples of the T.50, GMA will start production of the 25 planned examples of the hardcore T.50s Niki Lauda track version. This will then be followed by production of the T.33 and later the T.33 Spider convertible.

Although GMA will continue to offer supercars in the future, the company has confirmed it will also branch out into other segments. It already has plans for an electric SUV.