Gordon Murray Automotive, the new car company of McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray, is currently putting the final touches on a pair of V-12 supercars.

While the company is committed to offering V-12 cars as long as emission rules allow, it will also offer electric vehicles in preparation for a post internal-combustion engine era—and some of these EVs will be SUVs.

In announcing the separate design and engineering consultancy company Gordon Murray Technology on Thursday, Gordon Murray said he has two electric SUVs in the works, one for Gordon Murray Automotive and the other for a major car company.

One SUV will feature four seats and front-wheel drive and the other five seats and four-wheel drive. The SUV for Gordon Murray Automotive will feature more accessible pricing than the seven-figure price tags of the company's supercars, and will make people “reconsider what electric vehicles are capable of,” Murray said.

Gordon Murray

The SUVs are being developed by Gordon Murray Technology and will use an in-house developed platform. Both Gordon Murray Technology and Gordon Murray Automotive are part of the same Gordon Murray Group. Gordon Murray serves as chairman of the group as well as its head of product design and engineering.

According to rumors, the SUVs will take advantage of Murray's iStream design and production process, where instead of traditional unibody and stamped metal production, cars are assembled using tubular frames in combination with pre-assembled composite panels featuring a honeycomb structure. iStream is claimed to not only save weight but also make production easier and more flexible.

Release dates for the SUVs weren't mentioned.

As for Gordon Murray Automotive's existing models, the T.50 supercar is due to start production later this year. The T.33 supercar will then follow into production in 2024. Gordon Murray Automotive then plans to offer electrified supercars, with the T.33 confirmed as the last V-12 model devoid of electrification.