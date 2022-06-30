The Kia Stinger may not be around for much longer but if you're in the market for a serious sport sedan and can look past the badge, it's definitely worth a close look at. We just took a spin in the updated 2022 model whose standard inline-4 powertrain has been given a power boost.

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray has established an engineering outfit and one of its first tasks is to develop a pair of electric SUVs. One of the SUVs will be for Murray's own Gordon Murray Automotive and the other for an unnamed major automaker.

Off-road racing specialist Bowler, which was acquired by Land Rover in 2019, has come out with an upgrade package for the original Defender. Dubbed Extreme, the package adds an assortment of off-road gear along with extra power under the hood.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

