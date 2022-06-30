Off-road racing specialist Bowler, which was acquired by Jaguar Land Rover in 2019, is offering a new upgrade package for the original Land Rover Defender.

While Bowler offers individual upgrades for Land Rover SUVs, it also offers curated upgrades grouped into packages the company refers to as conversions. Bowler's first conversion was a street performance package, known as Fast Road, and now the company has revealed an off-road performance package, dubbed Extreme.

Unveiled late on Wednesday, the Extreme package is designed to fit 90, 110 or 130 Defender models and adds an assortment of off-road gear including 16-inch bead-lock wheels, 35-inch BFGoodrich tires, flared wheel arches, and custom suspension providing a 2.0-inch lift. Bowler also adds side rails, a custom lightweight front bumper, and a roof rack with extra lighting.

The original Defender's turbocharged inline-4 diesel engine also gets a boost to deliver 175 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. The brakes are also improved with the addition of an Alcon brake package featuring four-piston calipers with 13.15 inch rotors up front and 11.7-inch rotors at the rear.

Bowler Extreme conversion for the Land Rover Defender

The interior is also given a makeover. The list of upgrades include a leather-lined Momo steering wheel, Recaro seats up front, custom gear shifters, navigation, and a new audio system. Buyers can choose between fabric or leather trim for the seats.

Customers can supply their own Defender or have Bowler source one. The conversion work is handled at Bowler's facility in Belper, U.K., and availability is limited.

The price will be dependant on the level of work down, as well as the year and condition of the donor vehicle, Bowler said.

For buyers with extra-deep pockets, Bowler can build an original Defender from scratch using a bespoke platform of Bowler's own design. The platform is capable of supporting Jaguar Land Rover's familiar supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 which Bowler installs in a 567-hp configuration.