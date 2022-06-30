The Porsche 911 Carerra RS 2.7 is a special car, and this one is just a little bit more special than the rest of the roughly 1,590 examples built.

The car was once owned by “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker and was a standout among his collection. Walker even mentioned the car during an interview with Jay Leno on the “The Tonight Show” in 2011, where he explained that he had just purchased it after seeing it listed for sale on the Internet.

Now, you can purchase it, though you'll have to bid on it at Mecum's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. The auction runs August 18-20.

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 once owned by Paul Walker - Photo credit: Mecum

Included with the sale is a copy of the title issued to AE (Always Evolving) Collection, the business founded by Paul Walker, Roger Rodas and Erik Davis. Rodas was the driver of the Porsche Carrera GT in which Walker died following a 2013 accident. Rodas also died in the accident.

A Carerra RS 2.7 never appeared in any of the Fast and Furious movies, but the car is certainly worthy. The result of a homologation program, the car was the fastest 911 at the time of its launch, being capable of sprinting to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 149 mph. Power comes from a 2.7-liter flat-6 and peaks at 210 hp, and a 5-speed manual sends that power to the rear wheels.

This particular car, chassis number 9113600901, was built in March 1973 and has a claimed 93,774 miles on the clock. It also has a numbers-matching engine. A certificate of authenticity from Porsche that's included in the sale confirms the car came from the factory with a yellow exterior and black interior. That's the same combination it's currently in, though the car has been previously restored.

According to the listing, restoration work included powertrain and suspension work handled by Jerry Woods Enterprises, as well as interior work handled by Autobahn Interiors.

No estimate for the car was given by Mecum. However, the Carerra RS 2.7 is one of the most sought-after Porsches, and the fact that this one was owned by Paul Walker means it could enter seven-figure territory.

