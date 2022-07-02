Paul Walker was a true car guy, so naturally he had one of the most sought-after Porsches in his collection, a 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7. It's headed to auction next month and it's safe to say the final bid will reach seven figures.

Volkswagen ID.Aero concept

Volkswagen rolled out a concept car that previews a mid-size electric sedan coming in 2023 to fill in for the Passat. The sedan will likely go by the name ID.6, and we've previously spotted prototypes in the wild.

McMurtry Speirling

Another electric vehicle in the headlines this week was the McMurtry Speirling. It's currently the quickest car to run up the famous hill climb of Goodwood House in the U.K., having outmatched a number of Formula 1 race cars, and you can watch the epic video of the run.

2023 Porsche 963 LMDh race car

Porsche's new 963 LMDh race car was also present at Goodwood House for the past weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The new race car is set to compete next year in both the IMSA United SportsCar Championship's GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) class and the FIA World Endurance Championship's Hypercar class.

2024 Porsche 911 S/T spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Yet another Porsche in the headlines this week was a prototype believed to be for a new 911 special edition. The car is rumored to be a modern take on the 911 2.5 S/T of the 1970s.

BMW 3.0 CSL homage spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW was also spotted out testing a modern take on its 3.0 CSL homologation special of the 1970s. Based on the recently revealed M4 CSL, the new special edition is rumored to be built in a run of just 50 examples, each priced at almost $800,000.

2024 Ioniq 6

The 2024 Ioniq 6, the production version of Hyundai's stunning Prophecy concept from a couple of years back, was revealed this week. We're glad to report that the production version stays true to the concept's sultry lines, and in terms of performance you're looking at direct competition for the Tesla Model 3.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades

And finally, we posted a review of the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades. The SUV is a special edition with a factory-designed snorkel that helps delivers higher fording capability than any other Bronco variant.