The Prophecy concept has become real.

On Tuesday, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan was unveiled with a sleek design, fast-charging electrical architecture, and up to 320 hp.

This is just the second act in Hyundai's Ioniq battery electric future.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The prophecy: From concept to reality



While what underpins the Ioniq 6 is important, its design is a show stopper. The fast roofline, curved front end, and duckbill spoiler blend elements of the the Porsche Taycan and first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS. The design screams, "Look at me, I'm gorgeous!" The Prophecy concept's pixel-style lighting elements translate into production elements that aren't quite as futuristic, but are still very attractive. Even the concept's rear vertical elements in the lower bumper pass through to production. Base cars will ride on 18-inch wheels while 20-inchers will be available.

That slippery design has a drag coefficient of 0.21, which is the same as the Tesla Model 3. Hyundai's implemented a low front end, active air shutters in the front end, and reduced the wheel gaps all in the name of being aerodynamic. With a wheelbase of 116.1 inches, the Ioniq 6 slides in between the longer 118.1-inch Kia EV6 and shorter 114.1-inch wheelbase of the Ioniq 5.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Inside, the concept's joy-stick controls are gone. The future is here, but it's not that futuristic. The two-spoke steering wheel and the dashboard's twin 12.0-inch screens covered by a single pane of glass seem to be lifted from the Ioniq 5.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Fast charging

The design screams, "sexy," but the Ioniq 6's underpinnings are Hyundai's secret sauce. The Ioniq 6 will ride on the automaker's E-GMP dedicated EV skateboard-style platform. It's stiff, lending to terrific driving dynamics for future N models. But more importantly, it's efficient and can recharge quickly. Based on an 800-volt architecture, the Ioniq 6 should be able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes, according to Hyundai.

As with the Ioniq 5, the 6 should feature bi-directional charging that can supply power to a house or while camping. Power connectors will enable a variety of uses when tapping the big battery make sense.

The same 58- or 77.4-kwh lithium-ion battery pack options found in the Ioniq 5 will likely be in the Ioniq 6. Rear-wheel drive models should have 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque while dual-motor all-wheel drive models with the larger pack should have 320 hp and 446 lb-ft. Models equipped with rear-wheel drive and the larger battery should carry EPA range ratings of over 300 miles, but official ratings won't come until closer to launch.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The waiting game

The Ioniq 6 won't be launching in the U.S. until early in 2023. Pricing is unknown, but the Ioniq 5 starts at $41,245, including destination. Expect the Ioniq 6 to cost more, but aim to undercut the Tesla Model 3's price of $48,440.

On deck is the three-row Hyundai Seven crossover SUV, which was previewed in November.