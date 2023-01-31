GMC's Hummer EV SUV starts deliveries soon, but the rights to the first example are already gone. They were sold at auction this past weekend to help raise funds for charity. The auction also saw the rights to the first seventh-generation Ford Mustang go under the hammer.

Mazda has revealed a three-row mid-size SUV called the CX-90. It rides on the automaker's newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform, and offers the choice of a turbocharged inline-6 or a plug-in hybrid powertrain incorporating a 4-cylinder.

Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Santa Fe. Judging by the tester, the next generation of the popular mid-size SUV will take on a much boxier design.

