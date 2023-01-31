GMC auctioned off the rights to the first customer example of the 2024 Hummer EV SUV over the weekend to help raise funds for charity.

The auction took place during Barrett-Jackson's annual sale in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the rights to the first 2024 Ford Mustang were also sold.

The final bid for the electric SUV came in at $500,000. All proceeds will be donated to Tread Lightly!, a non-profit dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation and environmental conservation. The rights to the first 2022 Hummer EV pickup were also sold at auction in early 2021, fetching a final bid of $2.5 million.

The first customer Hummer EV SUV hasn't been built but GMC confirmed it to be one of a series of special Hummer EV Edition 1 SUVs loaded with available features as standard, similar to the Edition 1 versions of the Hummer EV that were initially offered when the pickup was launched in 2021.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Prototype

The Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV will also come with the electric SUV's top powertrain, in this case a three-motor all-wheel-drive setup good for an estimated 830 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in around 3.5 seconds when using the launch control mode. That's down on the pickup's top performance rating of 1,000 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in three seconds.

The Edition 1 will also be available with the exclusive Moonshot Green Matte paint option, shown here on a prototype.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Prototype

The Hummer EV SUV has a wheelbase that's 8.9 inches (126.7 inches in total) shorter than the pickup, which will afford it greater departure and breakover angles, and a tighter turning circle that will measure 35.4 feet, thanks in part to rear-wheel steering. The pickup's diagonal-driving feature will also come in the SUV.

The biggest battery at launch will deliver an estimated range of 300 miles. A smaller battery available later in the life cycle will deliver an estimated 250 miles.

2022 GMC Hummer EV pre-production at Factory Zero plant in Detroit, Michigan

Pre-production examples are already rolling off the line at General Motors' Factory Zero plant near Detroit, where the pickup truck has been in production since late 2021, and where GMC will also build its 2024 Sierra EV Denali. The first customer examples of the Hummer EV SUV are due to enter production in early 2023 and start deliveries shortly after.

Pricing for the Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV starts at $105,595. A EV3X grade costing $99,995 will follow Edition 1 deliveries in spring 2023 with the same three-motor powertrain. There will also eventually be EV2X and EV2 grades, both with dual-motor powertrains. They will be priced from $89,995 and $79,995, respectively. Reservations are currently closed, GMC has confirmed.