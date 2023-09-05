Revived Italian sports car marque Bizzarrini is working on a supercar powered by a Cosworth V-12. It's called the Giotto, after Bizzarrini founder Giotto Bizzarrini, and Giorgetto Giugiaro was tapped to help design the car. He was also involved in the design of the original Bizzarrini 5300 GT back in the 1960s.

It's official. Mercedes-Benz will launch a baby G-Class. No details have been released yet, but the new off-roader is expected to be similar in size to the GLC-Class and powered exclusively by batteries.

Audi's Q8 range has undergone a mid-cycle refresh. The updated range is due in showrooms early next year, though the RS Q8 performance flagship will arrive later in the new year. Also included in the range is the Q8 E-Tron, the updated version of the former E-Tron electric SUV.

