Dodge's electric replacement for the Challenger and Charger muscle cars has been revealed as the 2024 Charger Daytona. The car made its debut as a three-door hatchback but a stretched five-door option arrives next year. Buyers with gasoline in their veins will also have an option as Dodge will offer a Charger Sixpack model equipped with the Hurricane inline-6 in 2025.

Porsche revealed an updated 2025 Taycan last month but missing from the range was a new performance flagship that's set to debut on March 11. This flagship appears to be the version that Porsche said lapped the Nürburgring in a time of 7:07.55, or only about two seconds slower than the Rimac Nevera electric hypercar, which packs close to 2,000 hp and holds the record for a production EV at the 'Ring.

JLR has been spotted testing a prototype for an electric SUV expected to slot into the Range Rover family. The mystery vehicle isn't the electric Range Rover due out later this year but a much lower and sleeker offering that may replace the Range Rover Velar.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona delivers on EV muscle car hype

Track-ready 2025 Porsche Taycan teased, debuts March 11

2026 Range Rover Velar successor spied as EV

2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition tops SUV lineup for $55,675

Uber-rare Ferrari 250 GTO comes up for sale

2024 Nissan Ariya costs up to $6,000 less, Tesla adapter coming

McLaren's first car pays a visit to Jay Leno's Garage

Review: 2023 Genesis GV80

2025 Aston Martin Vantage ready for F1 safety car duty

2024 Ford E-Transit electric vans get bigger battery, more range