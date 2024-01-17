Audi is working on a redesign for the A7, and this time the range will feature additional body styles to join the regular Sportback hatch. One of the new body styles will be an Avant wagon, a prototype for which has been spotted. It will take over for the gas-powered A6 Avant after the A6 range goes electric with its next redesign.

Czech race car specialist Praga has joined the ranks of hypercar manufacturers with the launch of the Bohema, an extreme track machine that can also be driven on the road. Production is now underway, and the first examples will be delivered this year, including in the U.S.

Aston Martin is just weeks out from revealing a major update to its Vantage sports car. The updates will include fresh styling and a new interior, and there will once again be both coupe and convertible body styles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2026 Audi A7 Avant spy shots: A6 wagon's replacement spotted

Wild Praga Bohema hypercar enters production

New Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of Feb. 12 debut

Ford EcoSport, Focus recalled for oil pump failure

2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed theme announced

Future Rivian EV: Half the carbon footprint of its R1S by 2030

Sumo-size me: Toyota wrestles with a Century SUV convertible

Review: 2024 Toyota bZ4X

Dubai Police enlists Lamborghini Urus Performante

Battery cost makes affordable Toyota EV unlikely, exec says