A redesigned Mini Countryman is due next year as a 2024 model. It's one of three crossovers Mini has in the works, and we've got fresh spy shots and video of a prototype.

The folks at Bloodhound Land Speed Record are still keen on breaking the land speed record for a steerable car, a record that currently stands at 763 mph. They'll need funding though, and a plan to switch to carbon-neutral fuel may help them attract new investors in this world of ESG.

British marque MG has announced a modular platform for electric vehicles capable of supporting a range of segments, from hatchbacks to SUVs and yes, even sports cars. The platform debuts later this year in a hatch dubbed the MG 4.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

