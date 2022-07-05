Europe has been confirmed as the first export market for the modern Ford Bronco.

The SUV will be available in select European markets starting from late 2023, albeit with left-hand drive only and in limited numbers, Ford said on Monday.

Ford hasn't said what body styles, models and powertrains will be available. The current range-topper is the extra-rugged Bronco Raptor, whose twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 spits out 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. However, this particular model, which measures 85.7 inches in width (excluding side mirrors) and comes in four-door guise only, could be too wide to fit European roads.

Ford did however mention the Bronco's vast range of available accessories in its announcement. The list includes items like roof tents, light bars, equipment carriers and washable seat trims.

“Following the huge success of the new Bronco in the U.S. we are thrilled to be bringing some of the spirit of adventure to our customers in Europe, Matthias Tonn, head of engineering and import vehicles at Ford of Europe, said in a statement.

The Bronco is exclusively built at a plant in Wayne, Michigan, and is based on an updated version of the T6 platform underpinning the current Ford Ranger pickup that's already on sale in Europe. Eventually, Europe will get a redesigned Ranger based on the same updated T6 platform as the Bronco. The redesigned Ranger is expected to start sales in the U.S. late this year or early next. North American versions will be built alongside the Bronco at the Wayne plant.