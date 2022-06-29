BMW M turned 50 this year and BMW is celebrating in a big way. We've already seen new M3 Touring and M4 CSL models introduced, and there's also an M3 CS, redesigned M2, and standalone M SUV all coming.

Also in the pipeline is an M4 CSL-based 3.0 CSL homage coming to really celebrate this year's 50th anniversary of BMW M with bang. BMW M boss Frank van Meel posted photos of a prototype on social media on Monday and now we've got fresh spy shots.

The debut is expected to take place soon.

The car is a modern take on the 3.0 CSL homologation special launched in 1972, the first car launched by BMW M. BMW previously honored the 3.0 CSL with the 3.0 CSL Hommage concept cars unveiled in the last decade, and some of the styling elements of those concepts appear to have made it onto the 3.0 CSL homage production model.

BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage concept, 2015 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

The most dramatic departure from the styling of the donor M4 CSL is the new front end which is more rounded and fitted with unique designs for the headlights, hood, grille, and fascia. The rear is also unique, from the roof spoiler on down. Pumped fenders also suggest a wider track.

The new body is thought to be made from carbon fiber, meaning the curb weight should be substantially lighter than the 3,640 pounds of the M4 CSL, which itself is some 240 pounds lighter than the regular M4's weight.

Power will almost certainly come from the M4's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, which we hear will be dialed up closer to 600 hp from the 543 hp of the M4 CSL. Rumored performance claims include a include a 0-60 mph time of about 3.5 seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph. Interestingly, the car is thought to be running a 6-speed manual instead of the M4 CSL's 8-speed automatic.

In case you want one, be prepared to pay at least 750,000 euros (approximately $789,150), if the rumors prove accurate. And apparently only 50 examples are planned, meaning they're probably already sold out.