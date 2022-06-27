The rumors were true.
BMW is indeed building a 3.0 CSL model as an homage to the original, and it's set to be unveiled soon.
The car was confirmed Monday on Instagram by BMW M CEO Frank van Meel in a post featuring three teaser images.
Seen for the first time, the homage is based on the M4 CSL, but sports unique bodywork that is rumored to be coachbuilt and likely made of carbon fiber to shed weight. A widened front fascia, wider front and rear fenders, model-specific front and rear bumpers, a rear roof spoiler and a rear decklid spoiler can all be seen in the teasers, despite the car's wrap. BMW M's quad exhaust tips remain, but look larger than those of standard M models.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage teased
The car is part of the M division's 50th anniversary celebration and just might be the most expensive BMW ever made.