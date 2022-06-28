BMW's current M3 sedan and related M4 coupe have only been with us for a bit over a year, but hotter versions of both cars are coming to showrooms soon.

An M4 CSL was revealed in May but will have a production run of only 1,000 units. Don't worry if you miss out as some of the car's upgrades will transfer over to a slightly tamer M3 CS that's been spotted testing. An M4 CS is also likely planned.

The prototype for the M3 CS shown here is fitted with elements found on the M4 CSL. The front sports an extended lip spoiler, while at the rear there's a trunk-lid spoiler. There's also no missing the new grille insert and new design for the lower intakes on the front fascia. You'll also notice the yellow daytime running lights, a look first introduced on the M5 CS launched for 2022.

There will be changes inside, too. The M3 CS is based on the updated 3-Series range arriving for the 2023 model year. This means a new dash with floating screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub. The center console will also feature a new design, including for the gear shift lever.

Power is expected to come from the same upgraded twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 fitted to the M4 CSL. This means 543 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, which is up 40 hp on the M3 Competition and equal in torque. It isn't clear if the M3 CS will come with rear-wheel drive only or offer the choice of all-wheel drive. An 8-speed automatic should be the only transmission option, though.

We currently expect the M3 CS to be launched late this year or early next. When it arrives, BMW will also have an M3 Touring on sale, though sadly the hot wagon has been ruled out for U.S. shores.