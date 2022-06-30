The McMurtry Speirling is a small, lightweight electric car that on the right track can outpace a Formula 1 race car. Don't believe us? Check out its recent Goodwood Hill Climb record-breaking run.

Key to the car's performance is a combination of an impressive power-to-weight ratio (one horsepower for ever 2.2 pounds of weight) and high downforce, the latter generated by a fan-powered ground effect system.

While the Speirling was originally developed as an engineering exercise and technology demonstrator, McMurtry is now keen on developing a road-going version, the company's managing director, Thomas Yates, revealed to Autocar in an interview published on Monday.

“We want to provide something that you can drive through the center of London, and then take onto a track,” he said.

Development of the road car is still in the early stages as McMurtry is looking at what tweaks are required to make the car appropriate for road use. Nevertheless, the track car's performance figures like a 0-60 mph time of 1.5 seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph are expected to be maintained.

Production will be limited to only a handful of cars and the cost for one will range into the seven figures, Yates said.

McMurtry is also planning a follow-up to the Speirling, Yates revealed in his interview with Autocar. This one will be even smaller than the Speirling, in line with the company's philosophy of wasting nothing, not even an inch of space.