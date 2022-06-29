The Ioniq 6, the production version of Hyundai's stunning Prophecy concept from a couple of years back, has finally been revealed. We're glad to report that the production version stays true to the concept's sultry lines, and in terms of performance you're looking at direct competition for the Tesla Model 3.

BMW has only just revealed the M4 CSL but a more hardcore version of the car being developed as a modern take on the 3.0 CSL homologation special of the 1970s is coming, and we've just spotted a prototype. Rumor has it that BMW plans to build just 50 examples, each priced at almost $800,000.

Porsche is rumored to be working on a modern take on the 911 2.5 S/T of the 1970s, and we have fresh spy shots and video of what's likely to be a prototype for the car. The prototype looks like the testers we saw for the 911 GT3 Touring, though there are unique elements that point to this being another retro sports car along the lines of the recently revealed 911 Sport Classic.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV revealed with Mercedes and Porsche vibes

BMW 3.0 CSL homage spy shots: M4 CSL-based special edition coming soon

2024 Porsche 911 S/T spy shots and video: New retro sports car coming

Infiniti boosts price of 2023 QX55 crossover nearly $3,000

Jaguar's electric future will reportedly start with trio of SUVs

GM EVs get Plug and Charge convenience—yes, even Chevy Bolt EV

Germany seeks sustainable fuel exception for EU's proposed 2035 ICE ban

2023 Honda Odyssey review

Redesigned Infiniti QX80 to introduce new design language

With Siemens investment, Electrify America gets its first boost beyond the original plan