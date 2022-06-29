Jaguar is barely hold on, with its global sales in 2021 coming in at just 86,270 units, down 15.8% on the pandemic-affected previous year.

In response, the company is preparing a transformation plan that will see it turn into a purveyor of high-end, high-margin electric vehicles potentially edging close to Aston Martin and Bentley territory.

The first of these new Jaguars is due on sale in 2025 and none of the current model lines will continue pass that point. A concept is rumored to be in the works for a reveal in late 2024.

Jaguar remains tight lipped on what its future lineup will be like but Autocar, citing insiders, reported on Wednesday that a trio of SUVs is coming. The trio is alleged to include two- and four-door mid-size offerings, to be positioned as separate models, plus a full-size offering. And the price of entry will likely fall above 80,000 British pounds (approximately $97,500), according to Autocar.

A common platform, dubbed Panthera, is being developed in-house, albeit with partner firms like Magna and Nvidia. Magna, which builds Jaguar's I-Pace under contract, is helping to develop the powertrain components while Nvidia, which is currently working with a lot of car companies, is helping to develop connectivity and self-driving aspects.

Sadly, there's no word on a sports car. Jaguar's participation in Formula E and its string of Vision Gran Turismo concepts suggest the idea isn't dead at the company, though it's possible the plan is to build a solid financial base before introducing a niche model like a sports car.