There's now a new supplier of high-quality forged wheels made in Germany.

Motorsports and engineering company Manthey-Racing, a close partner of Porsche, has established a production facility for forged wheels.

It is located in Freudenstadt, in Germany's Black Forest region, and has the capacity to build up to 6,000 wheels per year. The first prototype wheels were built at the site last summer.

Manthey is Porsche's most successful customer racing team, with multiple race and championship wins. This success has earned Manthey the right to serve as Porsche's factory team on occasion, including in the GT classes of the World Endurance Championship.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 with Manthey Performance Kit

The company also develops its own parts for Porsche 911 race cars. Recently it has been developing parts for 911 road cars, and some of these have been offered via Porsche dealerships, including in the U.S., since last year. It isn't clear whether the new wheels will be offered at Porsche dealerships.

According to Martin Raeder, Manthey-Racing's managing director, the decision to move into wheel production was to better respond to customer demand as well as to bring new customers to the brand. Previously the company was offering wheels developed and produced with BBS.

Manthey hasn't provided specifications for its own forged wheels, but its wheels developed with BBS for the current 992-generation 911 GT3, which measure 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear, help save 16 pounds in unsprung mass compared to the standard set.