Audi's E-Tron GT is set to come in for a facelift, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted recently testing in Germany.

The E-Tron GT is an electric performance sedan developed by the Audi Sport division and closely related to the Porsche Taycan which is also about to be updated. Both models use a bespoke platform referred to internally as the J1.

The Taycan arrived in the U.S. as a 2020 model and the E-Tron GT as a 2022 model. As a result, the updated Taycan will also arrive earlier. It is expected to start sales next year as a 2025 model. The updated E-Tron GT should follow in 2025, likely as a 2026 model.

This means there's a lot of development left for the E-Tron GT, but the latest tester can already be seen with new fascias front and rear. The front fascia sports a completely new design that helps to visually increase the width of the car. The rear fascia looks similar to the current design but appears to be less busy overall.

2026 Audi E-Tron GT facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The interior will likely feature some updates as well, perhaps focused on the infotainment system. The car should also pick up Volkswagen Group's latest matrix LED headlight technology which are both brighter and less prone to dazzling other drivers than the current technology. The new lighting technology made its debut in the updated 2024 Porsche Cayenne.

It isn't clear if any powertrain changes are planned but a new battery could potentially lead to increased range, power discharge capability, or both. Audi added a new battery offering a lot more range in its 2024 Q8 E-Tron SUV (the updated version of the E-Tron SUV).

Performance in the E-Tron currently tops out with the RS E-Tron GT grade whose peak output registers at 637 hp with boost mode (normally 597 hp), or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.1 seconds and a governed top speed of around 155 mph. The regular E-Tron GT's output tops out at 522 hp with boost mode (normally 496 hp).

2026 Audi E-Tron GT facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

In both cases there's a 93.4-kwh battery estimated at about 249 miles of range by the EPA.

It's possible a new performance flagship could be launched with the update, since the Taycan is expected to launch a new Taycan Turbo GT. This Taycan range-topper is tipped to be coming with around 1,000 hp.

Before the arrival of the updated E-Tron GT, Audi will launch new EVs based on VW Group's PPE platform. The first will be the Q6 E-Tron compact crossover. It will be followed by an A6 E-Tron midsize sedan. Prototypes for both have also been spied.