For its tuning program for the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, Shelby American decided to start at the top. It unveiled a new generation of the Super Snake in April, offering buyers a track-tuned Mustang with more than 830 hp on tap.

The configurator for the 2024 model year is now up on Shelby's website, and reveals a price tag of $159,995 for the complete car.

The price is with a 6-speed manual transmission. Opt for the Mustang's available 10-speed automatic and you'll need to add $1,595. Buyers can also choose between coupe and convertible body styles, with the latter costing an extra $5,500 and including the fitment of a rollover bar.

The Super Snake upgrade is designed for the Mustang GT equipped with a Performance Pack, and on its own costs $100,555. The price includes a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty, and the original Ford warranty for the powertrain also remains intact.

To get the power up to supercar levels, Shelby added a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, uprated cooling systems, a Borla high-flow exhaust, and more. This is joined by various upgrades for the chassis and body, including a weight-saving aluminum hood, a wider front end with unique carbon-fiber fenders, and Shelby's own suspension system with 20-inch forged wheels at each corner.

Shelby also includes some features that aren't related to performance, such as a graphics package and design enhancements for the interior.

Shelby said during last month's reveal it plans to offer a tamer version using the Mustang GT's stock 5.0-liter V-8 spitting out 480 hp, though pricing for this option hasn't been announced.

Production will be limited to 250 units for 2024, with each car to be included in the official Shelby Registry. The upgrade is exclusive to the U.S. market, but Shelby said some additional examples may be built by partner performance shops in other locations depending on demand.