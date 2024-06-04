Vigilante 4x4 builds an array of classic Jeeps based on custom chassis designed to support modern mechanicals as well as powertrains with outputs ranging up to 1,000 hp.

Based in Johnson City, Texas, the company specializes in Jeeps sold between 1964 and 1991, often referred to as Full-Size Jeeps, and its latest effort is a prime example of what's on offer: a 1988 Jeep Grand Wagoneer packing a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 Hellcat crate engine with an 807-hp output. That's more than five times the SUV's original 144-hp rating.

The SJ-generation Wagoneer was built from 1963 to 1991. Versions built from 1988 are today among the most sought after, as they came with the most features, including somewhat modern items such as power adjustable seats, and these tend to be the versions that Vigilante 4x4 uses for its builds.

The build process starts with sandblasting the original body, and then rebuilding it, using original parts or in some cases new parts made to look like the originals. The interior design is also kept mostly original but in a restored state, including a recreated version of the original long shag carpeting.

For the chassis, Vigilante 4x4 swaps its own design developed using 3D scans of original bodies to ensure proper mounting. And in addition to the modern chassis and powertrain, which is hooked to a 4-speed automatic from Bowler, Vigilante 4x4 also installs modern suspension and brake hardware. Specific items include Eibach coil-overs with Fox Racing dampers, 6-piston brake calipers, and Dana axles front and rear. Vigilante 4x4 also fits its own 17-inch wheels made to look like an original set.

The price for a vehicle of this specification starts at $385,000.

For fans of electric vehicles, Michigan company Ghost Garage offers a turnkey EV conversion for the SJ Grand Wagoneer. Like Vigilante 4x4's vehicles, those offered by Ghost Garage also include a full restoration.