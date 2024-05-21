Jaguar is bidding farewell to the internal-combustion engine, as the automaker plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles starting from 2025. None of the current range will remain, including the I-Pace electric crossover.

To mark the occasion, Jaguar last week revealed the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition, which the automaker confirmed as the final version of the regular F-Pace. A special F-Pace SVR 575 Edition was also revealed to mark the end of the road of the high-performance F-Pace SVR model. Both models follow the F-Type ZP Edition launched last year as Jaguar's final sports cars with an internal-combustion engine.

The F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition celebrates nine decades of Jaguar cars powered by internal-combustion engines. The first was the SS Jaguar, an individual model launched by SS Cars in 1935. SS would eventually rename itself Jaguar Cars in 1945.

Depending on the market, the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition can be ordered in S, SE, and HSE grades. It features a number of extras as standard, including sporty R-Dynamic styling cues for the exterior, unique wheel patterns, a panoramic roof, surround-view camera monitoring, contrast stitching, a black headliner, and aluminum dash accents.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR 575 Edition

In the case of the F-Pace SVR 575 Edition, there's extra performance to be enjoyed, which is only fitting considering the special edition celebrates the end of the internal-combustion engine. As the name suggests, there's 575 hp on tap, though this is a metric figure that would translate to 567 hp when measured in the U.S. The regular F-Pace SVR is rated at a lower 542 hp here.

Additional special touches include a black styling package for the exterior, unique 22-inch wheels, and heated and cooled sports seats up front with 14-way adjustment and leather trim.

Order books for the special F-Pace models open this month, though Jaguar hasn't announced their availability in the U.S. market yet.

The automaker has also been quiet on what its future electric lineup will be comprised of, though the first model is expected to be a sleek sedan or hatch with coupe-like styling. A concept previewing it will be revealed this year. Further along in the pipeline are expected to be an SUV larger than the F-Pace and a large sedan. All of the new EVs will be positioned at much higher price points than we're used to seeing at Jaguar.