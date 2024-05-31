Cher's Ferrari Dino is looking for some life after love

This Ferrari Dino is believed to have been Cher's first Ferrari

The bidding reached $500,000 with over a week left on the auction

The 1970s was a wild and revolutionary period for America. The cultural tsunami of the Summer of Love was sweeping across the nation. Concepts such as pre-marital sex, gay rights, and feminism were being introduced into the average American home. It was a time when Sonny and Cher were discovered, when the Atari game console was born, and Ferrari was building a V-6 sports car badged as a Dino.

Now two of those cultural icons have come together in the case of a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS that's up for sale and whose first owner was Cher. The car is listed in an online sale at Bring a Trailer, and at the time of writing has a bid of $500,000 and 10 days left for the sale.

Cher is known to have owned more than one Dino, and this particular car, chassis number is 04036, is thought to have been her first.

Included with the sale is a report from expert Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, which states that the car was originally delivered to Modern Classic Motors of Nevada in 1972 and sold shortly after to its first private owner, Cher, by Hollywood Sports Cars of California. She apparently didn't keep it for long as its next owner, racing driver Chris Cord, took ownership in 1974.

1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS once owned by Cher - Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

Named after Enzo Ferrari's son, who died at a young age, the Dino was launched in 1967, originally with a 2.0-liter V-6 engine in 206 GT guise. It was Ferrari's attempt at an entry-level car to target the Porsche 911. It was also the automaker's first attempt at a mid-engine layout for a road car, something Enzo Ferrari was initially against.

The 206 GT was replaced by the 246 GT in 1969, with the new car featuring a more powerful 2.4-liter V-6 delivering 192 hp, up from 178 previously. The 246 GTS, like Cher's car, was a targa-roof version launched in 1972. It featured the same engine as the coupe.

Another Dino 246 GTS with a musical connection went up for auction only in February. The car was previously owned by Led Zeppelin manager Peter Grant, and sold in its Car & Classic online auction for 300,000 British pounds (approximately $381,600).

Cher's car will likely sell for a much higher sum, especially if it piques the attention of a well-heeled buyer looking for some life after love.