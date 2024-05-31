The Porsche 911 Hybrid debuted, details of the Cadillac Optiq were announced, and the Jeep Wagoneer S debuted alongside an off-road concept version. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Moor Authority.

The Porsche 911 Hybrid finally debuted, but it's no Prius. The electrified iteration of Porsche's icon can't drive only on electric power, and its electric motor and turbocharger are aimed at performance enhancements, not efficiency. Deliveries begin later this year.

The 2025 Audi RS Q8 underwent high-speed testing on the Nürburgring. The high-performance crossover SUV sported updates to the grille, rear fascia, and lighting signature. A yellow warning sticker on an earlier prototype indicated the RS Q8 may be electrified. A debut is expected later this year.

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq joined the automaker's lineup as the smallest and least expensive electric vehicle, with a starting price of $54,000. With more than 300 miles of range, the Optiq riffs on the larger Lyriq's design but without as much grace.

Bugatti announced it built the final Chiron. Dubbed the L'Ultime, the final car marked a seven-year run and 500 examples for the hypercar. The Chiron's replacement is set to debut this summer with a new V-16 engine.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S kicked off the automaker's electric era in the U.S. The electric two-row Grand Cherokee-sized Jeep will have more than 300 miles of range and initially cost $71,995 when it arrives later this year. An off-road Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept previewed an off-road version that will likely come soon.