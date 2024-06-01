Porsche unveiled a hybrid powertrain for the 911 as part of the current 992 generation's mid-cycle refresh. It launches in the 911's GTS grade but will eventually spread to more grades, including the Turbo.

2025 BMW 3-Series

BMW unveiled an updated 3-Series. It's actually the second round of updates for the current generation of BMW's compact sedan, and they include tweaks to the chassis, the latest version of the iDrive interface, and new trim options for the cabin.

Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

Lancia, once a dominant force in rallying, is about to return to the sport. The Italian brand this week unveiled a rally car based on the redesigned Ypsilon subcompact hatchback launched earlier this year.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

The Ford Mustang Mach-E's current flagship grade is the GT, but a new variant inspired by the wild machines that compete in rallycross will soon top it. It's called the Mustang Mach-E Rally, and we tested one this week.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep's first electric vehicle for the U.S. finally landed in the form of the Wagoneer S. It's about the same size as a Grand Cherokee, but features a premium cabin more akin to the plush Wagoneer full-size duo.

Bugatti Chiron L’Ultime

Bugatti unveiled its final Chiron, a Chiron Super Sport with a bespoke exterior designed by the Sur Mesure personalization department. The colors used are the same as those found on the Chiron that starred at the car's 2016 Geneva auto show debut, and a number of design details also highlight the fact the car is the 500th Chiron built.

2025 Cadillac Optiq

Cadillac unveiled the Optiq as its entry-level electric vehicle. The compact crossover is a twin under the skin with the Chevrolet Equinox EV, but will be loaded with top tech features as standard to help justify a starting price that will come in at about $54,000.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

And finally, Mercedes-Benz was spotted testing a prototype for an updated S-Class. The camouflage gear on the prototype points to new designs for the front and rear of the flagship sedan, including a much larger grille.