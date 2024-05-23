Jeep on Wednesday unveiled the Avenger 4xe as the first all-wheel-drive version of the Avenger subcompact crossover sold overseas.

The 4xe designation, pronounced “four by e,” is what Jeep uses for electrified models with all-wheel drive. There are also 4xe versions of the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, both of them equipped with plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The Avenger debuted in late 2022 as Jeep's first electric vehicle. Gas and mild-hybrid powertrains were later added, and all of those powertrains are paired with front-wheel drive only.

The Avenger 4xe's powertrain combines the already available gas engine, a turbocharged 1.2-liter inline-3, with a pair of electric motors each rated at 28 hp. The gas enigne, which delivers 134 hp on its own, drives the front wheels together with one of the electric motors and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The second electric motor is used to power the rear wheels, forming the all-wheel-drive system.

2025 Jeep Avenger 4xe

All four wheels can be powered by electricity alone, though only at very low speeds, for example in intial off-the-line acceleration. The electric motors can also provide a boost function to aid performance during high-load situations.

Performance numbers include a 0-62 mph acceleration figure of 9.5 seconds and a top speed of 120 mph.

Being an all-wheel-drive Jeep, the engineers have made some modifications to the Avenger 4xe to ensure it can handle some off-road conditions. In addition to Jeep's Selec-Terrain drive mode selector for off-roading, the Avenger 4xe also benefits from a new multi-link rear suspension setup that Jeep says provides inncreased wheel articulation on the rear axle. Unique front and rear fascias along with available all-terrain tires further improves the Avenger 4xe's off-road chops, thanks to improved approach, breakover, and departure angles of 22, 21, and 35 degrees, respectively.

The management of the all-wheel-drive system also ensures that power is sent to all four wheels with a permanent 50:50 front-to-rear split at low speeds. At higher speeds, the rear motor is only used when traction is required, to help save fuel.

2025 Jeep Avenger 4xe

Order books for the Avenger 4xe open late this year in markets where the baby Jeep is offered.

The Avenger rides on the CMP modular platform of Jeep parent company Stellantis. The platform is designed for subcompact and compact vehicles, and is also found in the related Alfa Romeo Junior and Fiat 600. Production of all three vehicles is handled at a plant in Tychy, Poland.

With most of the CMP-based crossovers measuring only about 160 inches in length, or roughly six inches shorter than the already tiny Renegade, don't expect any of them to reach the U.S.