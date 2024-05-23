Jeep's been selling an electric vehicle overseas since 2022, but its first model powered by batteries for the U.S. is finally set to debut on May 30. It's a midsize SUV called the Wagoneer S, and Jeep confirmed it is quicker to 60 mph than both the Tesla Model Y Performance and the former Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

BMW is working on a new generation of the M5 with plug-in hybrid power, and there will be both sedan and wagon body styles this time around. The debut will take place later this year, and BMW confirmed that both body styles will make it to the U.S.

Kia unveiled its smallest EV yet in the form of the EV3 subcompact crossover. Despite only being a few inches longer than the Kia Soul, the EV3 fits a big 81.4-kwh battery, or enough for a range of more than 300 miles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S debuts May 30 with 300-plus-mile range

US-bound 2025 BMW M5 Touring spied at the 'Ring

Kia EV3 is a tiny EV with a big range, fast-charging speed

VW Tiguan vs. Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossover SUVs

Lamborghini Urus recalled because hood could detach at high speeds

GM plug-in hybrids due in 2027, as tighter EPA rules apply

Jeep Avenger 4xe adds hybrid powertrain and AWD to tiny SUV

Ford Expedition vs. Chevy Suburban: Compare SUVs

Review: 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R rips

Gravity's urban fast-charging "trees" could rival Tesla Supercharging