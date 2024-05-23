Lamborghini has issued a recall of its Urus SUV due to the chance of the hood either partially or fully detaching at high speeds.

The recall affects certain Urus SUVs from the 2023 and 2024 model years, and includes both the standard Urus S and more hardcore Urus Performante. There are approximately 2,133 vehicles affected in the U.S.

According to the recall notice, which was published by the NHTSA on May 16, incorrectly made rivet studs for the hood latch strikers could result in small gaps opening between the hood and front fascia at high speeds.

Air flowing through these gaps add stress to the latch system and, over time, could result in it failing, causing the hood to potentially flip up and block the windshield or even fully detach from the vehicle.

Lamborghini became aware of the issue following an investigation resulting from two separate warranty claims for a misaligned hood. The automaker isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The remedy requires dealers to inspect the hood and install new striker support plates if necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on June 28, but anyone looking for further information can contact Lamborghini at 1-866-681-6276 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 24V348000).