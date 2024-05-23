Jeep will formally introduce the Wagoneer S on May 30 at an event in New York City, the automaker said on Wednesday.

Sales of the electric midsize SUV will follow in the fall, with Jeep confirming it will arrive as a 2024 model in the U.S.

To help build excitement, Jeep released a video showing a pre-production Wagoneer S going up against a Tesla Model Y Performance in a drag race. The Wagoneer S requires 3.4 seconds to hit 60 mph, with rollout, which is enough to give it the edge over the Model Y Performance. It also makes the Wagoneer S the quickest accelerating Jeep, quicker even than the Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Other numbers confirmed in the video include a peak output of 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque from a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system, plus a range of over 300 miles.

The Wagoneer S was previewed in 2022 together with an electric off-roader called the Recon, and an electric subcompact crossover called the Avenger. The Avenger went on sale outside the U.S. in 2022 as Jeep's first EV, but the automaker has no plans to bring it here.

The Wagoneer S will be offered globally, and with a luxury positioning that's befitting of its Wagoneer nameplate. Jeep in January said buyers can expect a screen-filled cabin complete with a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof. A 19-speaker McIntosh audio system and color-selectable ambient lighting will also be available.

The Wagoneer S is based on the STLA Large platform, one of four EV platforms Stellantis announced in 2021. The STLA Large is confirmed for eight vehicles launching in North America, including the 2024 Dodge Charger and likely redesigned versions of Alfa Romeo's Giulia and Stelvio.

The STLA Large platform will also underpin Jeep's Recon which will launch later this year. Production of the Wagoneer S and Recon should be handled in North America, though Jeep hasn't announced a site for either SUV.