Lamborghini this week revealed a newly developed twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that will form part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the successor to the Huracán. The new supercar is due out this year, and its V-8 alone will deliver 791 hp.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep's been selling an electric vehicle overseas since 2022, but its first model powered by batteries for the U.S. is finally set to debut on May 30. It's a midsize SUV called the Wagoneer S, and Jeep this week released new photos and performance specifications.

Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition

Jaguar will transform into a fully electric brand next year, and the automaker has confirmed that none of the current lineup will be redesigned for this new era. Jaguar is now slowly phasing out its current models, and this week it showed the final F-Pace.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Ford updated the F-150 Raptor R for 2024 and among the updates was more power. We took one for a spin over some California desert terrain, and were impressed with how comfortable it remains, even at crazy speeds.

Kia EV3

Kia unveiled its smallest EV yet in the form of the EV3 subcompact crossover. Despite only being a few inches longer than the Kia Soul, the EV3 fits a big 81.4-kwh battery, or enough for a range of more than 300 miles.

2025 Nissan Murano spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the future vehicles we spotted testing this week was a redesigned Nissan Murano. It is expected to arrive later this year along with a redesigned Armada.

BMW Concept Skytop

BMW unveiled the Concept Skytop, an open-top two-seater powered by a V-8. It reminds us that BMW can still design elegant cars, and hopefully some of the lines will appear on BMW models headed to showrooms in the near future.

Teaser for new new Mini John Cooper Works debuting fall 2024

And finally, Mini provided an early look at its next John Cooper Works model based on the redesigned Cooper hatchback. It debuts later this year, and Mini confirmed it will offer gas and electric powertrains.