We drove the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R, our spy photographer spotted the 2025 Nissan Murano, and GM President Mark Reuss hinted at what form the electric Chevrolet Camaro might take. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We ripped across the desert in the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R. The updated truck features revised shocks, a tweaked exterior design, and a $31,895 premium over a standard F-150 Raptor. Despite the price, the Raptor R is still the easy answer to conquer a dystopian desert far from humanity.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said demand for electric supercars remains nascent, and the automaker plans to take a wait-and-see approach. The brand known for loud, fast, and flamboyant supercars is now hesitant to launch one powered by electricity.

The 2025 Nissan Murano began testing on public roads. Wrapped heavily in camouflage, the updated design and dashboard both appear to take from the Ariya EV's playbook. Expect a debut later this year.

The chief of Gazoo Racing, Toyota's Motorsports division, said he wants to develop a GR SUV. The executive didn't signal which model a performance SUV would be based on were it to come to fruition.

General Motors President Mark Reuss said he wants the next-generation Chevrolet Camaro to return to its roots of being a fun and affordable car with sporty dynamics to help it appeal to a wider audience. This would contrast with the last Camaro's steep performance trajectory and price. Reuss also said he wants the Camaro to be an electric car.