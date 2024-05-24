Nissan plans to launch seven new vehicles in the U.S. over the next three years, and among them will be a redesigned Murano, a prototype for which has been spotted for the first time.

Set to debut later this year, likely as a 2025 model, the new Murano will bring a sleek, almost coupe-like design not unlike Nissan's Chill-Out concept from a few years back. Like that concept, the new Murano also appears to be void of Nissan's V-shaped corporate grille, known as the V-Motion.

The side view looks almost identical the Nissan Ariya EV, and that's no bad thing. Moving to the rear, muscular haunches together with wraparound taillights and a roof-mounted wing spoiler deliver Porsche SUV vibes. The taillights form a lightbar spanning the width of the rear, interrupted only by a Nissan logo in the center.

For the interior, the designers have gone with the ubiquitous modern dash comprised of a single display panel housing individual digital screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment system. Adding a premium touch is stitched trim lining the top of the dash. The overall design is once again similar to what's found on the Ariya.

2025 Nissan Murano spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

To curb costs, the new Murano is expected to utilize the front-wheel-drive platform of the current Murano which has been on sale since the 2015 model year. There will likely be some key changes to the mechanicals, like a rumored switch to a turbo-4 engine from the current model's V-6. This should be joined by a switch to a torque converter-based 9-speed automatic in favor of the current model's CVT.

When announcing plans for seven new vehicles for the U.S. back in March, Nissan said the offerings would include EVs, plug-in hybrids, and even series hybrid vehicles, which Nissan refers to as E-Power vehicles. However, it isn't clear whether any electrification is planned for the new Murano.

Nissan is also expected to introduce a redesigned Armada later this year twinned with a redesigned Patrol sold overseas. The new Armada will be related to the redesigned 2025 Infiniti QX80 that debuted in March and starts sales this summer. An updated Frontier pickup has also been spotted testing.