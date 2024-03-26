Nissan on Monday announced a plan to introduce 30 new vehicles over the next three years, including eight electric vehicles and four plug-in hybrids.

North America is set to receive seven of the new vehicles, including EVs, plug-in hybrids, and even series hybrid vehicles, which Nissan refers to as E-Power vehicles.

Nissan's E-Power vehicles are EVs that swap a big battery for a small battery and a gas engine that acts purely as a generator. The generated electricity keeps the small battery topped up, meaning there's no plug-in charging required. However, the generated electricity can also be used to directly power the vehicle's electric drive system during high-load situations.

In addition to launching the seven new vehicles in North America, Nissan will also update close to 80% of its existing lineup here, the automaker said.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida presenting The Arc plan for EVs, hybrids, PHEVs

Further out, Nissan will look to introduce next-generation lithium-ion batteries boasting more range and quicker charging than the battery in the current Ariya electric compact crossover. The first next-generation battery will launch around 2028 in a three-row SUV.

Around the same time, Nissan plans to launch affordable EVs equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries, starting with a minicar. It also aims to have an EV with a solid-state battery available around 2028. Nissan said the first prototype with a solid-state battery should hit the road around 2026.

Nissan said it will also explore new partnerships in North America. One possibility is working with Mitsubishi which is part of an alliance that includes Nissan and Renault as members. Nissan is also thought to be in talks with Fisker about a plan to share a platform and possibly production for an electric pickup truck. Nissan and Honda also announced earlier in March that they are investigating a partnership in the areas of EVs and software development.