New versions of the Nissan Armada and Murano are coming this year, and a prototype for the latter was just spotted. The new Murano appears to be taking on a sportier design that borrows elements from the Ariya electric crossover and from some angles gives off Porsche SUV vibes. We also hear that Nissan will finally ditch the CVT with the redesign.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has just undergone a mid-cycle refresh along with the rest of the Golf range. However, a more hardcore Golf GTI Clubsport is still in the works and will be shown next week on the sidelines of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring endurance race. Like the last Clubsport, the new one should offer more power and some chassis mods.

Shelby American has delivered its first take on the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, and it comes with more than 830 hp on tap. However, it also comes with a steep price, as you'll discover using the car's online configurator.

