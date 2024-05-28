Porsche has unveiled a hybrid powertrain for the 911 as part of the current 992 generation's mid-cycle refresh. Hybrid systems are typically designed to save fuel, but Porsche's system can also improve track times. It launches in the Carrera GTS grade but will eventually spread to more grades, including the Turbo.

Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for the S-Class, as evidenced by the sighting of a camouflaged prototype. The camouflage gear points to new designs for the front and rear of the flagship sedan, including a much larger grille.

BMW used the past weekend's 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este to unveil the Concept Skytop, a V-8-powered two-seater that may see limited production. The concept is based on the bones of the current M8 Competition, and according to BMW's design chief production could start within a year.

