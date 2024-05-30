Porsche has started work on a new generation of its ultimate 911, the GT2 RS.

The latest spy shots show a test mule that's being used to develop the GT2 RS's mechanical package, in this case within the body of the current GT3 RS. The final body work should appear six months to a year from now.

Video footage from Car Spy Media features the telltale whistle of a turbocharged engine, something you don't get with the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6 of the GT3 RS. The GT2 RS typically runs the same engine as the Turbo S, but with even more power and drive sent to to the rear wheels only, which has rightfully earned the car the Widowmaker nickname.

Another clue that we're looking at a GT2 RS in the works is a “Wolfman” script on the rear window. It continues a tradition at Porsche, where engineers nickname prototypes for cars in the GT range using “Top Gun” call signs.

The GT2 RS arrives toward the end of the 911 life cycle. The current 992-generation 911 arrived for the 2020 model year and was just given a mid-cycle refresh for 2025. Expect the GT2 RS to arrive for the 2027 model year in the U.S., meaning a market launch sometime in 2026 is likely.

The last GT2 RS had 700 hp on tap from a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6. It isn't clear what Porsche plans for the new generation, but rumors point to power being dialed up close to 1,000 hp. If accurate, expect some electrification to be part of the mix.

The updated 2025 911 has introduced a hybrid powertrain in the GTS grades. The setup consists of a compact electric motor integrated with the transmission, used solely to aid the engine, in this case a turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-6 where the turbo is also aided by an electric compressor. A similar setup may be employed for the GT2 RS, but perhaps with a twin-turbocharged engine and a more potent electric motor in the transmission.

2027 Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

There are also rumors that Porsche may be developing a cooling system that swaps out the traditional engine fan for air generated by the electrified turbo.

Combined with Porsche's latest aerodynamic know-how, the new GT2 RS may eclipse the current lap record for a production car at the Nürburgring, a time of 6:30.705 set in 2022 by the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar. The last GT2 RS fitted with a performance package developed by Manthey-Racing, and with a stock 700-hp rating, already managed a time of 6:38.835 in 2021.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.