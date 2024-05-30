Subaru, for reasons that aren't exactly clear, has no intention to build a new generation of the WRX STI. However, the automaker isn't completely oblivious to demand for a WRX with a little extra pep.

Its latest offering is the WRX tS, which goes on sale early next year. The tS in the name signifies that the car has been “tuned by STI,” though not quite at the same level as a dedicated performance car from the Subaru go-fast division.

The key upgrade is the addition of the drive mode selector from the WRX GT grade, which features STI-tuned dampers that can be adjusted via Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. Other upgrades are taken from last year's WRX TR, including an uprated Brembo brake package with with larger rotors in combination with 6-piston calipers at the front and 2-piston calipers at the rear, plus 19-inch wheels wrapped in 245/35-size Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.

The exterior is marked by a handful of “tS” badges, as well as black accents for the side mirror caps, roof-mounted antenna, and rear spoiler. Gold-painted brake calipers peek out from behind satin-gray wheels.

2025 Subaru WRX tS

Inside, the WRX tS gets standard Recaro sport seats up front, a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, various blue accents, and handy electronic driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and active lane control. Like on the WRX TR, the WRX's power sunroof has been deleted, which lowers the curb weight and center of gravity, while also providing additional headroom for anyone wanting to don a helmet.

The powertrain is the WRX's standard turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 delivering a peak of 271 hp. It's mated to a standard 6-speed manual and all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. A CVT is available for the WRX, though Subaru hasn't said whether the transmission will be offered with the WRX tS.

The WRX tS will make a formal debut at the Wicked Big Meet Subaru gathering scheduled for June 2 at Connecticut's Stafford Motor Speedway. Prices will be announced closer to the market launch.