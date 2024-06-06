Mopar, the official aftermarket department of Stellantis, on Wednesday revealed the Mopar ‘24 Jeep Gladiator as the latest in its series of factory-built limited editions packed with custom features.

Just 250 will be built, exclusively for the U.S. market, and the first examples will reach dealerships this month.

Pricing starts at $72,190, including an $1,895 destination charge, and build slots will likely sell out fast, as was the case for previous Mopar specials like the '23 Dodge Challenger and Charger and '22 Dodge Durango.

The Mopar ‘24 Gladiator is built on the already well-equipped Rubicon grade, and comes exclusively in black paint with unique graphics featured on the hood, bed sides, and tailgate. There are also “JPP” badges, which signifies the Jeep Performance Parts range.

Mopar ‘24 Jeep Gladiator

For the interior, the designers went with a combination of black and red for the leather trim, plus red accent stitching, and a serialized badge on the center console.

Additional highlights include Mopar rock rails, 17-inch wheels with painted black pockets, a hard tonneau cover, a Mopar headliner, and an 83-piece JPP tool kit. The took kit is normally a $543 option. A special owner's kit with a certificate of authenticity and a rendering of the vehicle by the Mopar design team is also included.

Buyers with extra cash to splurge have a long list of options in the JPP catalog. These include a 2.0-inch lift kit with Bilstein shocks for $2,095, beadlock-capable wheels for $485 per wheel, a tube door kit for $1,545, and side mirrors for when the doors are removed for $498.

Like all 2024 Jeep Gladiators, the Mopar ‘24 Gladiator is powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 285 hp. A Gladiator 4xe packing the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the Wrangler 4xe is expected to join the lineup for the 2025 model year.