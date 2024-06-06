Porsche has been spotted testing a prototype for its next-generation Cayenne, which is set to follow the same electric route that the smaller Macan took for its 2024 redesign. It will ride on Volkswagen Group's PPE platform that debuted in the new Macan, and is expected to reach showrooms as a 2027 model in the U.S. This means the debut will likely take place in 2026.

Mopar's tradition of offering factory-built limited editions packed with custom features continues with the Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator, which was revealed on Thursday. Mopar used the already well-equipped Gladiator Rubicon as the basis of the vehicle, and plans to offer just 250 units exclusively to the U.S. market.

Volvo's EX90 is finally in production, one and half years after it was first shown. Production is taking place at Volvo's plant in South Carolina, where the S60 sedan is currently built, and soon the Polestar 3 will be built there as well. Despite the similar size and positioning, the EX90 isn't a replacement for the top-selling XC90 but an electric alternative. Volvo plans to keep selling the gas-powered XC90 but hasn't said for how long.

