Formula 1 cars will become smaller and more nimble starting with the 2026 season, which should lead to better racing. This will be in addition to plenty of other changes for F1's next era, and the sport's sanctioning body, the FIA, has just provided a full preview.

In the 1980s, McLaren built a one-off Porsche 911 powered by a Formula 1 engine. British motorsports and engineering company Lanzante recently picked up where McLaren left off and built more examples, using the same TAG-branded Porsche F1 power unit used in McLaren's original build. The resulting car is known as the TAG Turbo, and Lanzante has now revealed a version with even more power.

Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for the S-Class, as evidenced by the sighting of a camouflaged prototype. The camouflage gear points to new designs for the front and rear of the flagship sedan, including a much larger grille and new lights.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

