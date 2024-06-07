Chevrolet teased the 2025 Corvette ZR1, we spotted the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the Ford Mustang GTD ripped around the Núrburgring. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1's flat-plane crank twin-turbo V-8 engine sounds wild. The automaker teased the upcoming all-American supercar with a brief video clip of the engine revving, and we even heard the dual-clutch automatic transmission crack off a few shifts. A debut is set for this summer.

We drove the refreshed 2025 Rivian R1S and R1T and found them to be more powerful, quicker, more luxurious, and more refined. The updated electric truck and SUV feature new powertrains, revised battery packs, and upgraded wiring harnesses.

We spied the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class undergoing testing on public roads. The flagship luxury sedan wore light camouflage on both the front and rear ends, but a larger grille and new lighting elements could be seen. Expect some styling elements from the E-Class to be ported over to the larger S-Class.

We played in the dirt with the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally. The fastest, most powerful, and softest-riding Mach-E iteration yet begs to go sideways quickly and seems to be the most versatile performance pick of the lineup.

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD ripped around the Nürburgring as engineers continued testing the street-legal race car. With a pushrod suspension, a supercharged V-8 engine, and a carbon-fiber body, the GTD will be a $325,000-plus supercar in a muscle car's clothes.