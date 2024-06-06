EV manufacturer Rivian on Thursday revealed updated versions of its debut R1S three-row SUV and R1T pickup truck.

The refreshed range arrives for the 2025 model year and is priced from $69,900 for the R1T and from $75,900 for the R1S. Both models are available to order, with deliveries of the R1S starting this month. R1T deliveries will follow at a later date.

The updated R1S and R1T may look the same as the original versions that first arrived for the 2022 model year, but major changes have taken place beneath the sheet metal, particularly when it comes to electronic and software aspects. Rivian said it reduced the number of individual ECUs from 17 to just seven, and removed around 1.6 miles of wiring.

The company also developed a suite of electronic driver-assist features, dubbed the Rivian Autonomy Platform. The features rely on an array of sensors that include 11 cameras and five radars, plus predictive AI, and according to Rivian they still function in poor weather and light conditions. The Rivian Autonomy Platform is fitted as standard but buyers are able to opt for a more advanced version with more functions.

2025 Rivian R1 lineup

For performance fans, Rivian is offering a Quad-Motor all-wheel-drive powertrain generating a maximum 1,025 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 2.5 seconds. Below this is a Tri-Motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with 850 hp, which still delivers a brisk 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds. Then there are two Dual-Motor all-wheel-drive powertrains offering outputs of 533 hp as standard and 665 hp in Performance guise. Rivian said its motors are now designed and manufactured in-house.

The Dual-Motor powertrains can be configured with Rivian's Standard, Large, and Max battery packs, while the Tri-Motor and Quad-Motor powertrains only come with the Max pack. Estimated ranges vary from 258 up to 420 miles. The maximum estimate is with a Dual-Motor powertrain and a Max battery pack. DC fast-charging will deliver a 10-80% charge in around 30-40 minutes, depending on the battery, Rivian said.

To help maximize range, Rivian has introduced a more efficient heat pump, a new 22-inch aero wheel design, and tires that help reduce drag. There's also an updated suspension with air springs that Rivian said improves ride quality without compromising off-road capability.

2025 Rivian R1S 2025 Rivian R1T 2025 Rivian R1T

On the outside, there are revised head and taillights, while inside Rivian has added a new sound system with Dolby Atmos. The company has also added the new subscription service Connect+ which provides access to numerous apps and supports streaming of video through Google Cast. Certain Apple and Google Pixel devices can also used as digital keys.

Production of the R1S and R1T are handled at Rivian's plant in Normal, Illinois.

While the R1S and R1T are almost as big as full-size vehicles, Rivian is working on delivering some smaller models. These will include the compact R2S SUV and hatchback-like R3, both of which were previewed in March.