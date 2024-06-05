Ineos will offer customization of its Grenadier SUVs

A new division called Arcane Works will handle the hand-built personalizations

Arcane Works could morph into an in-house modification and tuning division

Demand for vehicle personalization continues to soar, with companies like Ferrari and Rolls-Royce adding some form of personalization on every vehicle they deliver.

Soon, Ineos customers will be able to add personal touches and technologies to their rugged Grenadier SUVs via the new personalization department Arcane Works the company has established. The first personalized Grenadier from the division will be shown during the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed which kicks off in the U.K. on July 11.

Ineos is a brand that caters to both lifestyle customers as well as those in industry, and Arcane Works will have something for both types of customers. In addition to normal personalization options like unique paint finishes and interior trim pieces, Arcane Works will also be able to outfit vehicles for specific jobs with features not found on the factory list of options.

Ineos said Arcane Works will also serve as a laboratory for new features that could eventually be rolled out in greater volumes, such as powertrain modifications, new chassis calibrations, and new materials.

Ineos only started production of its debut Grenadier two years ago, but the young company, part of the British chemicals giant of the same name, is expanding fast. In addition to Arcane Works, Ineos has already launched the Quartermaster pickup truck based on the Grenadier, and shown a separate electric SUV called the Fusilier. It also announced last month that it has two more SUVs on the drawing board, as well as a potential U.S. plant.