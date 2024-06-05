BMW's 1-Series hatchback sold overseas has been updated. While the car won't make it to the U.S., the changes made to it should feature on an updated version of the related 2-Series Gran Coupe. The updated 1-Series' launch also marks the arrival of a new naming strategy at BMW.

Lamborghini is close to revealing a successor to the Huracán, a car tipped to be called the Temerario. The newcomer will combine a twin-turbocharged V-8 engine with a trio of electric motors to deliver more than 887 hp.

Cadillac's current sedan offerings aren't exactly hot sellers, but the brand has no plans to abandon the segment. General Motors' design chief recently confirmed that Cadillac will launch a new sedan at some point in the future, and there's a good chance it will be an EV.

Review: 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor rocks, Hybrid improves

Legendary racer Parnelli Jones dead at 90

Mercedes and Stellantis pause European EV battery plans, look to LFP

Toyota recalls 2022-2023 Tundra pickup again for engine issue

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's contract through 2026

NYC had electric taxis in the '90s, the 1890s, that is

Vigilante 4x4 endows 1988 Jeep Grand Wagoneer with 807-hp Hellcat