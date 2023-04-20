Volvo used this week's 2023 Shanghai auto show to unveil the range-topping Excellence version of its new EX90 electric mid-size SUV.

It stands out with its two-tone paint and 22-inch wheels, but the real upgrades are located in the cabin.

The Excellence grade is aimed at well-heeled Chinese buyers with personal drivers on hand, and sees the rear seats swapped out for a pair of individual seats and a center console. Like the previous XC90 Excellence, the EX90 Excellence's two rear seats have replaced both the second and third rows, resulting in generous legroom for those sitting up back.

Those in the rear also have access to a refrigerator, seat heating and massage functions, a fragrance dispenser, and an Orrefors crystal controller. In keeping with Volvo's sustainability focus, the trim materials eschew the typical luxury leathers in favor of wool or a leather-like material made from recycled materials including recycled PET bottles.

The Excellence grade also brings a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Dolby Atmos that Volvo said was specifically tuned for the four-seat configuration.

The EX90 made its debut last fall and is due to start U.S. deliveries in early 2024, as a 2024 model. It will arrive with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 496 hp, and a 111-kwh battery that should deliver approximately 300 miles of range on the EPA cycle. High-speed charging will allow the battery to be topped up from 10-80% in about 30 minutes, according to Volvo.

The automaker hasn't confirmed whether the EX90 Excellence will be available here.

The EX90 is a twin under the skin with the Polestar 3. For the U.S. market, both SUVs will be sourced from Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina.