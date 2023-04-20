Volvo's EX90 electric mid-size SUV, due to go on sale in early 2024, has received the Swedish automaker's Excellence treatment. Excellence dials up the luxury in the Volvo vehicles it's applied to, in this case replacing the two rear rear seating rows with two individual seats with heating and massage functions, and their own center console.

The Chevrolet Colorado was redesigned for 2023, and now we've tested the new pickup truck in its ZR2 off-road grade. We took a route between Las Vegas and Reno, and it turned out that it wasn't all smooth sailing. The Colorado ZR2 thoroughly impressed, nonetheless.

A few years back Jaguar announced that its entire lineup would be phased out and replaced by a trio of electric vehicles. The automaker has given an update on those plans, including confirmation that the first of the EVs will be revealed in 2024 and will take the form of a four-seat grand tourer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

