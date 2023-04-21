The Range Rover Sport was redesigned for 2023, and soon the lineup will be expanded with a performance flagship to be called the Range Rover Sport SV. It's the spiritual successor to the Range Rover Sport SVR, and we'll see the covers come off next month.

Bugatti has provided the first look at a prototype for its Bolide track-only hypercar. Impressively, the vehicle is very close to the Bolide concept shown in 2020, which was never actually intended for production.

Saleen has previewed its design for its new 302 muscle car based on the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang. Saleen promises a unique body design and peak performance of more than 800 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

